Mulberry 100th birthday

Mary Jane Mottern is preparing to celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday: (front, from left) Kristin Bertuzzi, Mulberry dietary; Mottern; Tiffany Anthony, CNA; (back) Vickie Amundson, activity director; Jessica Kotula, director of medical records/admissions/marketing; Mindy Rentko, social services director; Luann Dishong, RNAC; Ren’ee Cushing, Mary Jane’s daughter; Lacey Laney, business office manager; Tonya Cable, director of housekeeping/laundry; and Becky Nesbit, administrator.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mary Jane Mottern, a resident of Mulberry Healthcare Center in Punxsutawney, will celebrate her centennial on Saturday.

Mottern and her daughter, Ren’ee Cushing, spoke about her 100 years on this earth.

“I was born in Sprankle Mills, and my mother was Laura Zimmerman from Hormtown and her father was Marion Mottern from Sprankle Mills,” Mottern said, adding that she had one sister and two brothers.

She said she mainly worked on the farm all of her life and picked all kinds of apples, cherries, potatoes and other vegetables and fruit.

She said that she used to ride the workhorses.

Tags

Recommended for you