PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mary Jane Mottern, a resident of Mulberry Healthcare Center in Punxsutawney, will celebrate her centennial on Saturday.
Mottern and her daughter, Ren’ee Cushing, spoke about her 100 years on this earth.
“I was born in Sprankle Mills, and my mother was Laura Zimmerman from Hormtown and her father was Marion Mottern from Sprankle Mills,” Mottern said, adding that she had one sister and two brothers.
She said she mainly worked on the farm all of her life and picked all kinds of apples, cherries, potatoes and other vegetables and fruit.
She said that she used to ride the workhorses.