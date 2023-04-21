Mulberry Healthcare Wanda Smith 102

Wanda Smith celebrated her 102nd birthday at Mulberry Healthcare on Friday: Wanda, Laura Deet, Mulberry administrator; (back) Kay Walker, daughter; Tammy Heckendorn, activities director; Joe Surkala; and Lacy Laney.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Wanda Smith has been on this Earth for 102 years.

Her daughter Kay Walker spoke on her behalf as her big day was happening again at Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney on Friday.

