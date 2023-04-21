PUNXSUTAWNEY — Wanda Smith has been on this Earth for 102 years.
Her daughter Kay Walker spoke on her behalf as her big day was happening again at Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney on Friday.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 1:11 am
Walker said that Smith was born in Big Run and lived most of her life in Punxsutawney. She worked as a beautician, which she really enjoyed.
She graduated from Punxsutawney High School after 10th grade and achieved her GED to receive her diploma.
