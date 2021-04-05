PUNXSUTAWNEY — Here’s some news that many people have been waiting for since last year: The movies are back at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center’s Jackson Theater, starting this weekend.
Rob McCoy, PACC director, said they haven’t run a movie since “Sonic the Hedgehog” on March 15, 2020, because of COVID-19.
McCoy said that their first movie will be “Tom and Jerry,” which is rated PG. Shows will be on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children.