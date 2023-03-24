DUBOIS — The most serious charges against a former police officer accused of shooting a man in the face during a dispute last month in DuBois were dismissed Thursday by a Centre County judge.
Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. dismissed first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault against Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, who was an officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident.
Prestia also dismissed a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threats and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. Dodson remains charged with second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault, a third-degree felony charge of terroristic threats, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of attempted simple assault and two second-degree misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
In addition, Prestia set Dodson’s bail, which had previously been denied, at $50,000.