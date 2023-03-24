Gavel
DUBOIS — The most serious charges against a former police officer accused of shooting a man in the face during a dispute last month in DuBois were dismissed Thursday by a Centre County judge.

Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. dismissed first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault against Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, who was an officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident.

