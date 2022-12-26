Kirsten Morrow

WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech’s December student of the month is Kirsten Morrow, a senior in the Diesel Mechanic/Heavy Equipment Shop.  

Morrow comes to Jeff Tech from the Punxsutawney Area School District. She is a cheerleader for Punxsutawney sports.  

