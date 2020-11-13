Here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Claus Lane — or West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, to be precise, as the 30th annual Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Home for the Holidays Parade is still a go for this year.
Katie Laska, president of the Punxsy chamber, said no matter what you may have heard, the parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, which is two days after Thanksgiving.
She pointed out that they are in need of more units or there’s a possibility that it could be canceled.
