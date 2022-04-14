BELL TWP. — With the spring season in full swing and a holiday weekend ahead for many people, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission reminds anglers that in-season trout stockings continue, providing immediate fishing opportunities in lakes and streams across the commonwealth.
In the local area, they started with restocking Cloe Lake in Bell Township.
“Trout fishing conditions are about as good as they get right now, and it will continue to be prime time for anglers over the next several weeks,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director, in a news release. “Spring showers have kept the waters cool and swift. If you haven’t been able to fish yet or haven’t been back out since opening day, now is the time to revisit the trout stocking schedule, head back out to your favorite local spot or explore somewhere new while visiting family or friends this weekend.”