PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board listened to more public comments regarding the mask mandate enacted by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, and once again, none of the remarks were in favor.
Michael Clemmer, Punxsutawney, said, “I am a student at PAHS and have been for half a year now. I don’t believe the masks work and they cause more harm than good.”
He added, “People that are exempt from wearing a mask are permitted to go to class every single day, I’m struggling to get into my Auto-CAD class; someone is on the computer almost 90 percent of the time, and this class is the most important because it’s what I plan to do in the future.”