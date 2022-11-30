BROOKVILLE — A criminal complaint filed Tuesday at District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office has revealed more details on charges filed by the Brookville Borough Police Department related to the alleged theft of more than $10,000 from the Brookville Band Booster Club at the high school.
A Brookville resident, Carolan K. Bailey, 43, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property. Police have accused her of stealing approximately $10,766.81 from the club over a nearly two-year period covering December 2019 through October 2021.