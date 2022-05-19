This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two more Jefferson County residents had died of COVID-19, only a few days after the previous deaths had been confirmed.
As of Thursday, Jefferson County’s death toll stood at 233. The most recent deaths prior to that had been reported Friday, May 13.
It appears that the spread of the virus has increased in recent days as well, with 58 new ones having been reported since that date. The cumulative total now stands at 9,179, of which 6,064 are confirmed and 3,115 are probable.