PUNXSUTAWNEY — Administrators at the Punxsutawney Area School District continued reporting new cases of COVID-19 in both schools Wednesday, though the county’s overall numbers were not as stark as in previous days.
Four students tested positive for the virus at the high school. Another 30 individuals were identified as having been in direct contact with the infected students.
There were two cases at the elementary school, a student and a staff member. In the first case, three additional students were exposed. The staff member was not known to have had close contact with anyone else in the school.