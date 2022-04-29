With the 2022 primary election only a few weeks away — Tuesday, May 17 — residents are reminded that Monday is the deadline to register to vote.
You can register online at vote.pa.gov, where you can also check your registration status or change your party affiliation. Only those affiliated with a political party can vote in the primary, and only on the ballot of the party with which they are registered.
You can also register in person at your local office. A full list of locations in the area can be found at vote.pa.gov by clicking “Register to Vote” and then “How to Register to Vote.”
Other upcoming election-related deadlines:
• Tuesday, May 10, is the last day to vote early in-person. This can be done at the county election office — Jefferson Place in Brookville — by filling out a mail-in or absentee ballot. May 10 is also the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot for those planning to vote by mail in the election.
• May 17 is the deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received. The election office must receive them by 8 p.m. that day.
For all those voting in person, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17.