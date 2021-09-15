BELL TWP. — The Bell Township supervisors said they were relieved township roads didn’t sustain any major damage from the storms that passed through the area in the last few weeks.
Jeff Kromer, supervisors chair, said a lot of trees and limbs came down and a few pipes were plugged up and washed out, but the township otherwise did not have major issues.
“We were a lot more fortunate than Gaskill Township; they had a major catastrophe and had four-foot ditches washed out, plus they lost a pipe there,” Kromer said. “I think in hindsight, we fared pretty well. We had moderate damage, but nothing that was really bad.”