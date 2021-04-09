Friday’s COVID-19 statistical report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health brought a mixed message for the area, as it once again included no new deaths for Jefferson, Indiana or Clearfield counties but did report moderate increases in positive cases in all three counties.
Jefferson County added 16 new cases to its total, which now rests at 3,060. Indiana County saw 23 new cases, increasing its count to 5,537 since the beginning of the pandemic, while Clearfield’s addition of 48 cases increased its sum to 7,526.
The reported number of COVID-19-related deaths in Jefferson County has not risen in the past three weeks and remains at 91 since the numbers started to be tracked just more than a year ago. Indiana County has reported 164 such deaths and Clearfield County 130.
A look at the vaccination numbers for the area shows that 14,361 Jefferson County residents have received at least one dose (10,903 full and 3,458 partial), which equates to 33.1 percent.
Among Indiana County residents, 21,572 out of 84,073 (25.7 percent) have received at least one dose, and Clearfield County’s numbers are 22,893 out of 79,255 (28.9 percent).