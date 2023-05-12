Mock crash 2023

Firefighters Lt. Alec Depp and Derek Miller, both of Central Fire Department, try to get to passengers in the Jeep during Friday’s mock crash.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY —  It’s prom season — one of the most enjoyable times of the year for high school students — but it can turn tragic when drugs and alcohol get involved.

That is why many districts hold a mock crash or Prom Promise.

