PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s prom season — one of the most enjoyable times of the year for high school students — but it can turn tragic when drugs and alcohol get involved.
That is why many districts hold a mock crash or Prom Promise.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County (1 Month)
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 2 Months
|$28.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson Coutny 12 Months
|$157.75
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Jefferson County 6 Months
|$85.50
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery in Jefferson County 3 Months
|$42.75
|for 91 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s prom season — one of the most enjoyable times of the year for high school students — but it can turn tragic when drugs and alcohol get involved.
That is why many districts hold a mock crash or Prom Promise.
A Prom Promise is a pledge not to use alcohol and drugs on prom night because “I care about my friends, my family and myself. I pledge to remain free from alcohol and other drugs, never drive under the influence, or ride with an impaired driver; I agree that I will always wear a seatbelt.
Punxsutawney Area High School and the Future First Responders Club sponsored Friday’s mock crash.
As in years past, the Punxsutawney Fire Department and Punxsutawney Borough Police Department helped set up the crashed vehicles, which were donated by Auto Undertaker of DuBois.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.