Mixon runs for career-high 165 yards, Bengals crush Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who played for the Steelers for his first four years, got his first pick-6 at any level of football against his former team late in the first half Sunday.
Hilton's interception of Ben Roethlisberger put Cincinnati up 31-3 and seemed to serve as a symbolic turning point in the Steelers' longtime domination of the Bengals and the AFC North.
“To do it against those guys in a big division game, it couldn't be any sweeter,” Hilton said as his teammates shouted and the music thumped in the locker room next door.