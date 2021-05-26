GILPIN TWP. — The body of a missing Punxsutawney man was found Wednesday afternoon in the Allegheny River, according to the Armstrong County coroner’s office.
The body of Nathan Lauer, 38, was found four days after he was reported missing Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lauer was at Johnetta Campground with two friends, who said they all had been drinking through the night and into the early morning hours.
Lauer was last seen swimming in the river around 7:30 a.m. The friend told state police he went to sleep for a short period of time and was unable to find Lauer or the other individual when he woke up.
An autopsy will be conducted Thursday and Lauer’s cause of death remains under investigation, the coroner’s office said in a news release.