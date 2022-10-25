BUFFINGTON TWP. — An Indiana County teenager reported missing on Thursday was found dead Saturday. His death was ruled a homicide, and so far, eight people ranging in age from 14 to 21 have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the case.
In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police based in Indiana said Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, went missing from a residence in Buffington Township late last week. Troopers located his body at approximately 4 a.m. two days later in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township.
Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and ruled the death a homicide, determining that he had died at approximately 2:30 p.m. the day he disappeared.
An autopsy Monday revealed that Garreffa had been assaulted and stabbed numerous times.
Police said all suspects in the case have been arrested. They are: Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; and Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, all of Johnstown; Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Indiana; and a 14-year-old juvenile. According to court records, all of the adult suspects have been charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, and Buchkoski and Settlemyer each face an additional charge of conspiracy. All are being held without bail, the reason given in court documents being that additional charges are anticipated and/or the suspects are considered a flight risk.
At a press conference Tuesday, police said homicide charges are pending a review of the evidence.