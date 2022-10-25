Police
BUFFINGTON TWP. — An Indiana County teenager reported missing on Thursday was found dead Saturday. His death was ruled a homicide, and so far, eight people ranging in age from 14 to 21 have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the case.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police based in Indiana said Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, went missing from a residence in Buffington Township late last week. Troopers located his body at approximately 4 a.m. two days later in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township. 

