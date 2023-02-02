PUNXSUTAWNEY — A child reported missing in Punxsutawney has been found safe, and borough police have filed charges against two adults in connection with the incident.
Cindy Ann Rand, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children, and Tarra M. Rand, 27, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, interference with the custody of children, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.