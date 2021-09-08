PUNXSUTAWNEY — A search for a missing Cherry Tree man, in which the Punxsutawney Fire Department was called to assist, ended Tuesday when he was found dead, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers from the Punxsutawney barracks were called just before noon Tuesday to check the welfare of Matthew Paul Birmingham, 52, after local kayakers discovered an overturned canoe, his fishing license, fishing equipment and campsite gear in the west branch of the Susquehanna River in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Birmingham had taken to the river from a boat launch in Cherry Tree at around 3 p.m. the previous day.