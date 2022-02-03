PUNXSUTAWNEY — Even though we have our own royalty in Punxsutawney Phil, King of the Weather Forecasting Groundhogs, you can never have enough royalty, as Miss Pennsylvania was in attendance throughout Groundhog Day.
Miss Pennsylvania 2021 — Meghan Sinisi from Altoona — traveled around Punxsutawney visiting with Phil’s Phollowers in Barclay Square and at the Groundhog Ball and the Groundhog Banquet.
Sinisi spent a busy two days in Punxsy, as she was a guest on the Gobbler’s Knob stage and helped the Punxsy Boys, Dan McGinley and Dave Gigliotti, and the Philette dancers, students at PAHS, entertaining everyone beginning at 4 a.m. Groundhog Day.