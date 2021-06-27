PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you love classic rock, you’ll be looking forward to Tuesday night in Barclay Square, as Festival in the Park will present “Mis B’Havin.”
They are a classic rock band from Northwestern Pennsylvania.
According to a news release, the band offers “the incomparable voices of Michele McElhinny from Brookville and Jeff Powell from Emlenton on lead vocals backed up by some of the top musical talents around, Bill Rupert, lead guitar, from Knox; John Keeley, keyboards and vocals, from Punxsutawney; Eric Hess, bass guitar, from Seneca; and Sean Reynolds, drums, from Brookville.