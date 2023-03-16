PUNXSUTAWNEY — If it’s still too cold for you to work on your golf swing, you have a chance to go to the Punxsy Country Club on Saturday for a fundraiser called “Putts For Paws” and putt around as you play miniature golf indoors.
The event benefits Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions, Inc., 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville.
Carl Bullers, head chef, said the country club was part of the Barstool Open back in October and only had one hole then. This time, there will be five holes.
Daggi Kessler, general manager, said they’ve worked hard on this fundraiser.
The cost is $20 per person, and every penny goes to Willow Run Sanctuary. A bucket of five bottles of Miller Lite is $12.
“We are going to have an open bar, music, food and lots of conversation, as it’s going to be a good time,” Bullers said.