Country Club Putts for Paws

Fore! It’s indoors, but it’s still miniature golf, as there will be a fundraiser at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Saturday. Behind the wheel of the snack club car are Carl Bullers, (left) Country Club head chef and Daggi Kessler, general manager, showing off their five-hole indoor mini-golf course.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If it’s still too cold for you to work on your golf swing, you have a chance to go to the Punxsy Country Club on Saturday for a fundraiser called “Putts For Paws” and putt around as you play miniature golf indoors.

The event benefits Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions, Inc., 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville.

Tags

Recommended for you