BROOKVILLE — Brookville Municipal Authority Chairman Bradley Miller has decided to hang up his hat after 22 years on the board, his resignation effective at the end of the May meeting Tuesday.
“At this time, I am announcing my retirement from the board. I am resigning effective at the end of this meeting. It has been a pleasure serving here. I have had some great boards and great help on everything, but it is time. I had many good examples of prior chairmen and prior boards. I learned the ropes from them. I’ve had a good board and Brookville Borough Council has been good, and I can rest assured it is in good hands,” Miller said.
Miller nominated Roger Shaw as the new chairman of the board. Robert Moss seconded the nomination, and the board voted to install Shaw as the new chairman. Shaw nominated Moss as vice chairman of the board. The nomination was seconded by Sam McKinley and carried.