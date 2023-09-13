BROOKVILLE — 2023 marks 60 years of operations for Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabrication partner for original equipment manufacturers in heavy industries like construction and forestry, transportation, material handling, and engine and turbine equipment.
Since its inception, Miller has grown from three to 400 employees across four western Pennsylvania plant locations comprising 675,000 square feet.
David R. Miller started the company as a three-person welding and machining operation in 1963. He later branched out to serving OEMs. By the 1980s, the company had added industrial fabrication capabilities and, in the 2000s, expanded into assembly and finishing. Today, the organization provides a full suite of metal manufacturing and value-added solutions for OEMs with worldwide operations.