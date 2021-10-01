RIDGWAY — After a 29-0 loss to the Kane Wolves the previous game, the Punxsutawney Chucks (0-4) football team had another long haul last night up to Ridgway.
The Chucks are right in the middle of the season with losses to Karns City (42-8), Brookville (35-6), St. Marys (41-21) and Kane (29-0), all of whom are battle-tested opponents for any school in District 9 right now. But there have been plenty of bright spots for the Chucks in those games.
The Ridgway/Johnson-burg Elkers (4-1), another battle-tested team, have bested St. Marys (24-7), Kane (42-6), Moniteau (42-14), and Bradford (56-19). But they did suffer a 21-6 loss to the DuBois Beavers last Friday night.
So, with the middle of the season upon them, both teams looked to gain some momentum going into the second half of the schedule, and for the Elkers, it was a combination of offense on the ground and the air that led them to a 40-21 win over the visiting Chucks.