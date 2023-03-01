PUNXSUTAWNEY — Tim Meterko has announced his campaign for Punxsutawney Area School Board.
He submitted the following release to The Spirit:
“Tim Meterko, a lifelong citizen of Punxsutawney and a 1979 graduate of PHS, is announcing his candidacy for Punxsutawney school board on the Republican ticket. Tim, who has been married to Sherry for 32 years and has two grown children, Madeline and Luke, has been invested in this community that he believes in all his life.
“‘My father, AJ Meterko, taught me many things. I am most grateful that he taught me not be afraid to get involved and try to make a difference every day in someone’s life, especially kids.
“‘I spent 14 years as a youth baseball coach and met many wonderful kids. I am proud to say I call them friends today. I am currently involved as a Make-A-Wish volunteer and have had rewarding experiences with the Wish Kids and families. Because of the huge impact both programs have made on my life, I highly recommend getting involved with either program.
“‘This summer marks my 43rd anniversary working for the same company, now named IPS, in Indiana, Pa. I have held different management/supervisory positions for many years. I have also done a great deal of sales, purchasing, managing and negotiating. I have enjoyed working with all levels of personnel to accomplish common goals, which has helped me gain perspective on the importance of teamwork. We work together researching, designing and implementing what is necessary to achieve what is best for our people and customers. I am confident I can bring my level of experience to the board and work together to bring the best ideas to the table with our kids’ best interest in mind.
“‘My goals would be plenty, but three main ideas:
“‘First and foremost today is to keep our kids safe. Get them to school and send them home every day safe. Put them in a position to have a productive, positive and enjoyable school experience every day.
“‘Second: I will partner with all board members, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, principals, teachers, administrators and parents to offer the best education and experience that our students deserve. I feel my leadership experience — my negotiating skills and business experience — can bring a lot to the table. We need to discover what can we do to improve how we prepare our students to reach their goals. By working together as a team and utilizing our collective strengths we can and will be successful!
“‘Third — but the most important — bullying, or should I say, an anti-bullying program. Personally, I have zero tolerance for bullying. It is not permitted in the workforce today and should not be tolerated in our schools. I firmly believe, as I have heard from many kids and parents, this is an issue that needs to be re-evaluated. Some kids can handle it, but many cannot. It impacts a child’s ability to enjoy school and be focused on what they need to be focused on. There is a lot of help and support out there for schools that want to upgrade their program. We can do the same. There is one first step that everyone can help with that I would ask the board to pass ASAP: a survey that would be sent home for every student from grades K-12 specifically designed to study the numbers that show us what bullying issues, we may or may not have in our school. From there, we can put a team together to study what we can do to address this issue. If you have a child in school who has issues, has had issues or know of someone who is dealing with this, then you know what I mean. When we work together, we can solve this. New mission: Drive to zero tolerance.
“‘If you are looking for a candidate who would work hard to bring the best education experience to the table and do so with budgets in mind, please support me with your primary vote May 16. I will also do what I can to promote a solid anti-bullying plan in our school system.’”
