PUNXSUTAWNEY— With Groundhog Day quickly approaching, it’s time to announce who is going to be inducted into the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center’s Meteorologist Hall of Fame.
The Board of Directors is inducting one final member into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame during the Groundhog Day festivities.
Lisa Waskmunski, executive director, said the Weather Discovery Center has chosen a celebrity well-known in meteorological circles throughout the world.
“His forecasts have inspired songs, poetry, cinema and more,” she said, adding that each year on Feb. 2, thousands of faithful followers gather in the Pennsylvania dawn, eagerly anticipating his forecast.
“The seer of seers, prognosticator of all prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil is the 2023 — and final — Hall of Fame inductee,” Waskmunski said. “Punxsutawney Phil began his forecasting career in 1887. Over the course of his 136 years of prognosticating the length of winter, Punxsutawney Phil, unlike some meteorologists today, can claim 100 percent accuracy.”