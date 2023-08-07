PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed the resignation of a school board member and how they should go about filling the position at its meeting Thursday.
Matt Kengersky, school board president, said they received word that board member Lisa Mennetti was going to resign her position effective Sept. 10.
Jennifer Gornall, board solicitor, explained the options the board has for filling that position with the election coming up.
Gornall said the school code doesn’t have a clear process.
“So, the rule that you have to follow is that everything has to be done ‘in the sunshine,’ which means in a public meeting,” Gornall said. “Any interviews of interested people have to be done out in the sunshine, along with your discussions of which individual would be the best.”