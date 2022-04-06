PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the third year in a row, there will be no Memorial Day parade and program in Punxsutawney.
American Legion John Jacob Fisher Post No. 62 in Punxsutawney announced this week that they will no longer be able to organize a parade and a program in the park.
Peggy Engle, of the American Legion, said the group is unable to coordinate a parade and a program in Barclay Square for this year and probably not in the future.
“We’ve considered it a privilege to have spearheaded this very important holiday such as Memorial Day,” Engle said.