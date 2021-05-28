Even though the traditional Memorial Day Parade and program in Punxsutawney's Barclay Square was canceled for the second year in a row, there are still programs taking place throughout the area.
The first one is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pine Cemetery Church, Canoe Ridge Road, Rossiter.
Bob Lott, senior vice commander, said Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076, plans to read names of deceased veterans and fire 21-gun salutes at the following cemeteries on Memorial Day:
• 9 a.m.: Ridgmont Cemetery, across from the Punxsy airport.
• 10 a.m.: Oaklawn Cemetery, Cloe, about a quarter mile past Cloe Lumber; turn right and go up the hill.
• 11 a.m.: Fairview Cemetery, Big Run; go straight up Church Street to the top of the hill and turn right into the cemetery road.