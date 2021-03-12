Metail Raised

Some raised beds have built-in water reservoirs to extend the time between watering. (Photo courtesy of Gardener’s Supply Company)

When your plant list is longer than the available gardening space it is

time to expand your planting options. Create new gardening space by

adding raised bed gardens, elevated planters, and containers wherever

space allows.

Convert the end of the drive or edge of the patio into raised bed

gardens. Just use a raised bed liner to contain the soil. Raising the

garden makes planting, maintaining and harvesting easier on the back and

knees. It also allows you to create the perfect soil foundation by

filling your raised bed with a quality planting mix.

Long lasting cedar is a traditional choice for raised beds. Now you can

also find them made of a wood and plastic composite or metal and in a

variety of shapes and sizes.  Finding one to complement your gardening

style and space is much easier these days.

