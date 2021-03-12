When your plant list is longer than the available gardening space it is
time to expand your planting options. Create new gardening space by
adding raised bed gardens, elevated planters, and containers wherever
space allows.
Convert the end of the drive or edge of the patio into raised bed
gardens. Just use a raised bed liner to contain the soil. Raising the
garden makes planting, maintaining and harvesting easier on the back and
knees. It also allows you to create the perfect soil foundation by
filling your raised bed with a quality planting mix.
Long lasting cedar is a traditional choice for raised beds. Now you can
also find them made of a wood and plastic composite or metal and in a
variety of shapes and sizes. Finding one to complement your gardening
style and space is much easier these days.