PUNXSUTAWNEY — A “Meet the Candidates” night was held Tuesday for those running for Punxsutawney Borough Council and Punxsutawney School Board in the May 18 primary.
The question-and-answer session was held at Punxsutawney Country Club and sponsored by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Those running on the ballot for a spot on borough council include Josh McAfoos, Michele Lorenzo, Aaron Hendricks, Lawrence Chenoga, Eric Story, Crystal Wooten, Devon Luzell, Sharon Murray, Justin Cameron, Dan Rinker, Cynthia Rebuck, Daniel Gordon, Robert Cardamone and Patty Penman.
Punxsy school board candidates on the ballot include Lisa Mennetti in Region II, Cammy Knarr and Katie Laska in Region III, Cardamone in Region V, Bonnie Haugh and Cindy Depp Hutchinson in Region VI and Matt Kengersky and Lindsey Region IV.
Haugh, a former former Big Run Borough Council member, recently confessed to stealing $5,000 connected to the Big Run War Memorial Fund, according to charging documents.
Haugh, 67, of the 200 block of Elk Street, Punxsutawney, is facing one felony count of theft by deception and faces a May 25 preliminary hearing before District Judge David B. Inzana.