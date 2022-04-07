DUBOIS — Little Moments Photography will be offering a chance to get a picture with the Easter Bunny, in order to raise funds for a little boy in need.
Mary Little, owner of Little Moments Photography, said her sister let her know about a benefit dinner to be held for Carter Horn and his parents, Chelsey and Cody. Carter is three years old and was diagnosed with leukemia last year, right before Christmas. Little said Carter’s parents are under a financial burden, having to travel to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh two to four times a week for chemotherapy treatments for the next two years.
Little said her sister got an Easter Bunny costume and they will be sitting in Soul Wellness in DuBois from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to raise money for Carter and his family. The photos will cost $5 each, or $10 for three photos. All proceeds go to Carter and his family.