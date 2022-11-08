Meals on Wheels driver

Meals on Wheels and More Driver Joe Lenhart, with his van loaded, ready to see what another day brings as he embarks on his delivery route.

 Photo submitted

CURWENSVILLE, — Joe Lenhart became the newest Meals on Wheels and More driver for the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging in October, and he wasted no time finding opportunities to go above and beyond his duties.  

One day, while still learning his route and training with a veteran driver, Bob, the pair pulled into one of their delivery stops and immediately noticed there was a fire burning in the home near Mahaffey.  

