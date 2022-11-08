CURWENSVILLE, — Joe Lenhart became the newest Meals on Wheels and More driver for the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging in October, and he wasted no time finding opportunities to go above and beyond his duties.
One day, while still learning his route and training with a veteran driver, Bob, the pair pulled into one of their delivery stops and immediately noticed there was a fire burning in the home near Mahaffey.
“We got there, Bob went to the door, and there was smoke coming out around the door,” Lenhart recalled. “We touched the knob to make sure it wasn’t hot, then opened the door. Instantly, black smoke just started pouring out.”
Luckily, Lenhart is a volunteer firefighter with Curwensville’s Station 8 Rescue Hose and Ladder. His training automatically kicked in.
“I made entry; it was so dark with black smoke I couldn’t even see that the kitchen light was on until I was halfway back to the kitchen,” Lenhart said. “I discovered a stack of firewood in a rack that was on fire right next to the wood stove, and it had spread to the rug on the floor. I can only guess the stove must have thrown a spark and started it. Just when we got in there it went up. The flames were fueled by air coming through the open door, and it just took off.”