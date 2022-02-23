PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School’s new assistant principal, Lauren McLaughlin, is using her new platform to help keep students on track to succeed.
Originally from Philadelphia, McLaughlin has been a resident of the DuBois area since the age of 16. After graduating from Dubois Area High School in 1997, McLaughlin decided to start her future in education. She loves working with students and using the knowledge that she already has to help others. McLaughlin has a bachelor’s in secondary English from Clarion University, a master’s in curriculum from Penn State University and a master’s in administration from the University of Phoenix.