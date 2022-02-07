PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sandra McGuire has retired from the Jefferson County Housing Authority as executive director after spending 43 years at the helm.
She had been the executive director for Jefferson County Housing Authority since 1978, and prior to that was executive director of Indiana County Housing Authority for a brief time.
Early in her career, Sandy obtained the public housing manager certification from NAHRO. While under her direction, JCHA has received several recognitions, including the Bellamy Award for excellence in design for Beyer Avenue Family Complex and Jefferson Hi-Rise Apartments in 1975. Most recently, in 2019, JCHA received the PA Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities (PAHRA) Best Practices Award for its efforts in connection with a family homeless shelter that is operated in coordination with Community Action. Under her leadership, JCHA has been designated as a high-performing housing authority for several years.