PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mayor Richard Alexander on Wednesday presented the first of what will hopefully be an annual letter of recognition for an IUP Academy of Culinary Arts student to Jaylon Hammond.
“He showed such interest in the community,” Alexander said of Hammond. “He’s an outstanding young man.”
Punxsutawney resident Jeff Curtis proposed the idea of an annual award after meeting Hammond through a local group that meets to play basketball.
“He was in the community with us, and we wanted to recommend the honor,” Curtis said.