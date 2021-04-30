PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mayor Richard Alexander has proclaimed that Punxsutawney will join communities across the state in Bells Across Pennsylvania, ringing the bells in recognition of those on the front lines of COVID-19.
A statewide disaster emergency was proclaimed on March 6, 2020, in response to the pandemic, necessitating all Pennsylvania residents to shelter at home, businesses to close or curtail their activities and social events to be canceled.
“Despite all of the efforts of state and county officials to mitigate the effects of this pandemic to date, over one million Pennsylvanians have died from it,” Alexander said in a news release.