PUNXSUTAWNEY — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Punxsutawney Chapter and the mayor have proclaimed this week as Constitution Week.
Mayor Richard Alexander said that today through Sept. 22, Punxsutawney will recognize National Constitution Week.
“Celebrations will be held throughout the community in commemoration of the major event in American history, which changed the course of our nation’s future,” Alexander said. “The Punxsutawney DAR, with more than 5,000 DAR chapters across the country, encourages churches, youth groups, government entities and individuals to join in the nationwide ‘Bells Across America’ today at 3 p.m.”