PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander outlined a plan at this week’s borough council meeting to open a first responders training center in Punxsutawney as part of the police firing range complex, where a proposed solar panel farm could also be located.
Alexander said he called people from different organizations in the area, and all were in favor of the idea.
“I’m talking about the region, not just Jefferson County,” Alexander said. “Congressman Glenn Thompson’s aide said there would be enough money to create this regional training center.”