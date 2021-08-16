PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor presented a former restaurant owner with a letter of recognition on his special day as the community came out to celebrate.
Monday was Nick Gresock Day, which was held at Frank’s Star Lunch and hosted by the Hetrick family with standing room only from time to time. Frank’s Star Lunch was once the location of Gresock’s restaurant, Nick’s Corner Lunch.
Mayor Rich Alexander presented a letter of recognition.
“To Mr. Nick Gresock on behalf of myself and the citizens of Punxsutawney, we thank you for all the good times we all enjoyed, all the jokes, current events and just small talk through the years you spent many countless working behind the grill,” he said.