PUNXSUTAWNEY — Joe Helman been a boxing legend in Punxsutawney for most of his life, and at Monday’s borough council meeting, he was honored by mayor Richard Alexander, who presented him with a proclamation.
“He’s lived in Punxsutawney his entire life,” Alexander said, adding that for the past 50 years, he has participated in the local boxing program.
Alexander said Helman started as a boxer and is now the owner and boxing coach for Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) Helman’s Gym.
“He has helped hundreds of youth, boys and girls, as well as men and women, stay off the streets and off drugs by providing another alternative to fill their vacant time,” Alexander said. “He has never asked the borough of Punxsutawney for anything; he has done all of this on his own with the love of the sport of boxing and the love of the participants.”