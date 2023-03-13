Helman proclamation

Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander (right) presented local boxing legend Joe Helman with a proclamation at Monday’s Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Joe Helman been a boxing legend in Punxsutawney for most of his life, and at Monday’s borough council meeting, he was honored by mayor Richard Alexander, who presented him with a proclamation.

“He’s lived in Punxsutawney his entire life,” Alexander said, adding that for the past 50 years, he has participated in the local boxing program.

