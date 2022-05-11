PUNXSUTAWNEY — Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, received another key to add to his key chain on Wednesday, as Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander presented him with the “Key to the City.”
Alexander said that the award is much deserved because Anthony has done so much for the city, as well as the fire department. He said the recognition has been a long time coming.
“Not only does he help the fire department with Pizza and Prevention, but he contributes to other non-profit organizations as well,” Alexander said.