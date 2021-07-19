PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mat Hog Wrestling Club is holding a corn- hole tournament fundraiser Saturday at Walston Park to help raise money that will assist Punxsutawney area elementary wrestlers.
Adam Brink, who serves as coach and president of the club, said he and Scott Rutan, vice president, helped revive the organiza- tion more than a year ago, just before COVID-19 hit.
“We got the idea to bring back the Mat Hog club, which was founded in the early 2000s, because we were looking for a place for elementary kids to be able to wrestle all year round, instead of just from November to March, which is what the school program is,” Brink said.
Despite some delays along the way, they reno- vated and funded a 60 x 25 wrestling room on the top floor of the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, as well as a 40 x 25 strength and conditioning area.
Both are in the final stages of completion.
“We’re hoping this cornhole fundraiser can help us raise the money to finish off our wrestling room and weight room and purchase equipment for the kids participating in the program,” Brink said.