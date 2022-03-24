Mat Hogs Wrestling Club
CLEARFIELD- The Mat Hog Wrestling Club, located in Punxsutawney, had a great showing at the Area 5 PJW state-qualifier tournament this past weekend at the Clearfield Area High School. The club sent 19 area wrestlers to the Area 5 tournament and by the end of it 12 kids had qualified for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships. The PA Championships will be held this weekend (March 26 and 27) at the Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh.

