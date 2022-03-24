CLEARFIELD- The Mat Hog Wrestling Club, located in Punxsutawney, had a great showing at the Area 5 PJW state-qualifier tournament this past weekend at the Clearfield Area High School. The club sent 19 area wrestlers to the Area 5 tournament and by the end of it 12 kids had qualified for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships. The PA Championships will be held this weekend (March 26 and 27) at the Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh.
featured
Mat Hog Wrestling Club advances 12 to PA junior championships this weekend
- For the Spirit
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- County commissions strategic plan study
- Attorney General: Scam targeting donations to state troopers
- Farm Bureau event draws local legislators, candidates for statewide office
- Mat Hog Wrestling Club advances 12 to PA junior championships this weekend
- Jail staff completes taser, pepper ball training
- County welcomes new CYS administrator
- Punxsy gaining taxi service with Ron’s Ride
- PennDOT: Multiple lane closures for I-80 resurfacing project
Popular Content
Articles
- 2 charged after children found running in street
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital ranked nationally as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital
- Punxsy gaining taxi service with Ron’s Ride
- Peepers Banquet returns after two years
- Moose Club raising money for community center
- Team 814 wins 5 fights at Golden Gloves, Gillaugh wins Western PA Championship
- Emma Dale named March girl of the month
- PRIDE proposes new groundhog-painted crosswalks
- Big Run preparing for spring storms
- Punxsy bake sale nets almost $36K for Ukraine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.