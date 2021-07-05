PINE CREEK TWP. — This year’s Jefferson County Fair will include appearances by Penn State’s Master Gardeners.
Look for new ideas, educational activities and fun for the kids at the Penn State Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens and under the grandstands at the Penn State Master Gardener exhibit booth near the ice cream stand. Dates are Sunday, July 18, to Saturday, July 24.
There will be games, soil testing, displays to learn from, and a Master Gardener on duty at scheduled times for tours and to answer questions. It’s all free and geared to both children and adults. Want to pan for gold? Then let the kids get wet while looking.