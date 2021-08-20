PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s back to school this coming week for most districts, including the Punxsutawney, which will be opening on Tuesday.
The Punxsy school board recently approved a health and safety plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, superintendent, along with co-principals Paul Hetrick Manny Barbazzeni at the high school and Dr. Michael Guidice at the elementary school, wrote a letter to parents, guardians, teachers, staff and students following the latest school board meeting.