BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County-owned buildings are back to wearing masks, which was announced at the commissioners conference on Tuesday at Jefferson Place in Brookville.
Herb Bullers, commission chair, said for now, they are asking anyone who is going to a county building to wear a mask.
“Basically, as commissioners, it’s our job to protect the employees of the county, and that’s what we are trying to do,” Bullers said. “Our attempt will be to come up with a few guidelines that potentially take the questions away, and we hope people will respect that.”