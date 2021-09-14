BROOKVILLE — The public comments sections of Monday’s Brookville Area School Board work session mostly centered around one major issue: Gov. Tom Wolf’s student mask order.
Randy McGaughey started the conversation by saying that he considers everyone who serves on the board important, even if they do not agree with his views.
“I believe everybody on this school board has a place on this school board, and I said everybody,” he said. “I know some of us may be on the totally opposite spectrum when it comes to political views, but I believe everyone on this school board is valuable to this school board.”